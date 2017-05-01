Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather today

The SPC has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather, with areas north of I-85 in an enhanced risk.
Enhanced Risk for severe storms North of I-85 and Slight risk for rest of viewing area. Bumpy evening ahead. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/qiNPjuheeL— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 1, 2017
Behind tonight's storms, there will be a refreshing drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front for midweek.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive later on Thursday and there's a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Right now, next weekend will have temperatures lower than average for the first weekend of May.
Have a great Monday!
Bigweather