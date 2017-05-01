  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather today

Rain chances will increase today as a cold front approaches from the west. The morning will be dry, but activity should arrive across Central North Carolina during the afternoon. Damaging winds cannot be ruled out in the strongest storms in the afternoon and evening.

The SPC has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather, with areas north of I-85 in an enhanced risk.


Behind tonight's storms, there will be a refreshing drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front for midweek.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive later on Thursday and there's a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Right now, next weekend will have temperatures lower than average for the first weekend of May.
Have a great Monday!

