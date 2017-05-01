  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Internet Safety Workshop for Parents
WEATHER

Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather

EMBED </>More News Videos

Rain chances will increase during the evening commute as a cold front approaches from the west.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a cold front brings the chance of storms this evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Chatham County, southern Orange County and southern Alamance County until 8 p.m.

There's a chance of winds up to 60 mph, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.

There's a severe thunderstorm watch in effect west of I-95 until 11 p.m.



"Damaging winds cannot be ruled out in the strongest storms in the afternoon and evening," said ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker.

The SPC has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather, with areas north of I-85 in an enhanced risk.

Behind tonight's storms, there will be a refreshing drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front for midweek.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive later on Thursday and there's a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Right now, next weekend will have temperatures lower than average for the first weekend of May.

Related Topics:
weatherforecastweathersevere weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Rain and Storms Tonight.
Man and pregnant woman pulled from floodwaters
Corps to release more water from Falls Lake
Tornadoes kill at least 5 in Texas
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh residents prepare for Lake Falls release
I-Team: Child pornography on the rise in NC
UNC researchers make big discovery in HIV/AIDS research
Apex BB gun shooting suspects appear in court
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run returned to NC
2 NC students accused of showing nude photo of teacher
ABC11 exclusive: Durham woman seeks brother's killer
Show More
Fayetteville 911 operator arrested on assault charge
UNC-Chapel Hill student undergoing testing for mumps
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on UT campus
NC DMV will now produce 'REAL IDs'
Dozens of activists gather for May Day rally in Raleigh
More News
Top Video
Raleigh residents prepare for Lake Falls release
News Digest for Monday, May 1, 2017
UNC researchers make big discovery in HIV/AIDS research
Apex BB gun shooting suspects appear in court
More Video