Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Chatham County, southern Orange County and southern Alamance County until 8 p.m.
There's a chance of winds up to 60 mph, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.
There's a severe thunderstorm watch in effect west of I-95 until 11 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chapel Hill NC, Carrboro NC, Siler City NC until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fXfw88TLeY— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) May 1, 2017
"Damaging winds cannot be ruled out in the strongest storms in the afternoon and evening," said ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker.
The SPC has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather, with areas north of I-85 in an enhanced risk.
Behind tonight's storms, there will be a refreshing drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front for midweek.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive later on Thursday and there's a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Right now, next weekend will have temperatures lower than average for the first weekend of May.