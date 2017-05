Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chapel Hill NC, Carrboro NC, Siler City NC until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fXfw88TLeY — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) May 1, 2017

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a cold front brings the chance of storms this evening.A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Chatham County, southern Orange County and southern Alamance County until 8 p.m.There's a chance of winds up to 60 mph, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.There's a severe thunderstorm watch in effect west of I-95 until 11 p.m."Damaging winds cannot be ruled out in the strongest storms in the afternoon and evening," said ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker.The SPC has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather, with areas north of I-85 in an enhanced risk.Behind tonight's storms, there will be a refreshing drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front for midweek.Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive later on Thursday and there's a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.Right now, next weekend will have temperatures lower than average for the first weekend of May.