'Morning Glory' spillway spills over for first time in 10 years

Storms in California caused water levels at Lake Berryessa, Calif. to reach over 440 feet. (Evan Kilkus via Storyful)

Storms in California caused the "Morning Glory" spillway in Lake Berryessa to spill over for the first time in 10 years.

In October 2016, the Napa County lake was half full and just at 398.6 feet, according to The Mercury News. After the recent storms in January, the lake level reached 427.3 feet, and as of Friday, reached 440.1 feet.

"We're continuing to monitor elevation and the lake levels," said Solano Irrigation District (SID) Water and Power Operations Manager Kevin King told The Mercury News.
