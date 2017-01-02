WEATHER

Canadian swim team practices in the snow
EMBED </>More News Videos

The swim team from Simon Frasier University in British Columbia decided to take a dip in the snow. (AccuWeather)

Snow did not stop members of the Simon Frasier University swim team from practicing and having a good time.

In a video posted to YouTube by Rolando Hernandez, members of the swim team run outside in snowy British Columbia wearing only their bathing suits. Two teams compete in a chilly relay with members swimming the backstroke and breaststroke in the snow.

According to AccuWeather, heavy snowfall is common in British Columbia, which averages nearly 40 feet of snow per year.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathercoldsnowswimmingbuzzworthywatercoolerfunny video
Load Comments
WEATHER
Colder Late Weekd
Does it really snow 10 days after we hear thunder?
What is a nor'easter?
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
More Weather
Top Stories
Duke's Coach K to have back surgery, could miss 4 weeks
14-year-old shot in Durham
Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor
Triangle Expressway toll rates rise in the New Year
Man shot early Monday in Fayetteville
Roof his own lawyer as sentencing begins in slayings
Twins born in different years
Show More
Pay to rise for many as 19 states increase minimum wage
Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
Thousands greet New Year with North Carolina ocean plunge
1 killed in Moore County crash; 1 airlifted to hospital
Firetruck overturns on way to fatal crash in Person County
More News
Top Video
Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor
Triangle Expressway toll rates rise in the New Year
Man shot early Monday in Fayetteville
Thousands greet New Year with North Carolina ocean plunge
More Video