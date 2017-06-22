Central North Carolina will be in an unsettled, warm, moist weather pattern through the rest of the week and through the first half of the weekend. Unseasonably nice weather will then move into the region for much of next week.A large upper-level high pressure area centered off the Carolina coast is helping to bring central North Carolina a warm and humid weather pattern that has lead to periodic mostly light showers during the past couple of days. Radar shows a large area of light rain and sprinkles moving across much of the region. The air is slightly drier north of the Triangle and as a result the northern most part of North Carolina into southern Virginia has been dry this afternoon.The upper-level high will weaken and change its influence over the Carolinas during the next 24 hours and the remnant moisture of what once was Tropical Storm Cindy will work northeast then east on the western and northern periphery of this upper-level high. However, some moisture and weak upper-level features are causing the light rain in the area now. Another weak upper-level impulse is projected to move through the region later tonight, bringing more spotty, light rain and sprinkles. The upper-level wind flow will back more out of the southwest tomorrow, leading to a very warm flow of air. Readings will rise into the lower 90s. This heat, combined with some moisture from Cindy, will lead to a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow. There should be enough instability to support a shower or thunderstorm in places.A well-defined cool front will extend from the eastern Great Lakes southwest into northern Texas by late tomorrow. A large area of high pressure over western Canada will move eastward. This will help shove dry, cooler air into the Plains the western Great Lakes tomorrow.A broad, large upper-level system will become established over the Great Lakes tomorrow night and through the weekend. This will help force the front to the spine of the Appalachians by Saturday morning.The front will then move east and south Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. This will help bring showers and thunderstorms to the region just about any time on Saturday and Saturday night.That very dry, cooler air moving into the Plains tomorrow will move eastward. This will help force the front well east and south and out of central North Carolina by Sunday morning.A large surface high pressure area will move eastward from the Plains.This should help bring some very nice weather Sunday through much of next week with a lot of sunshine and low humidity.Have a great evening!Chris