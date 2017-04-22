Chance of severe weather as big changes on the way

A nearly stationary front just north of the North Carolina/Virginia border could mean severe weather today.A tornado warning was issued for Mecklenburg County in Virginia Saturday afternoon. The warning expired at 3:30 p.m.The front will be close enough to the Triangle to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Despite the front stalling to the north of the Triangle there could be a shower or thunderstorm in just about any part of Central North Carolina, but most of the region will have a good deal of dry, warm weather.A low pressure area will track east-northeast toward Tennessee today. As this system approaches from the west, the stalled front to the north will move a bit farther to the south tonight as high pressure moves into New England. This overall pattern will lead to some rain and even some thunderstorms on Sunday. Some areas east and south of the Triangle, like the Fayetteville area, will remain in the warm air and could experience strong thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.The storm and cold front impacting the region on Sunday and Sunday night is expected to slow down and stall over the eastern Carolinas on Sunday night and Monday. This slowdown should lead to lingering rain and dreary weather for Monday of next week. There is the potential for locally heavy rain for a time on Sunday night into Monday over parts of Central North Carolina, so if you live in a flood-prone area watch this situation closely.This sluggish moving weather system will still linger over or near the Carolina coast on Tuesday. This will bring lingering moisture that will lead to more cloudy, damp, dreary weather on Tuesday. However, the support for significant rainfall will lift northeast and out of the region, so most of the rainfall on Tuesday will be light, perhaps a mix of light rain and drizzle.High pressure building in from the west should help bring a more southwesterly wind flow by the middle of next week. This will lead to much warmer weather along with less clouds and more sunshine. This more dry, summerlike weather pattern should last through the latter part of next week.