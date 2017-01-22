Chance of severe weather diminishing

The chance for severe weather continues to drop. Just showers now and more than likely that's all we'll see tonight pic.twitter.com/Ugk1URKnJa — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 23, 2017

The chance of severe weather hitting the Triangle is diminishing as we head into the evening.Early this evening we will see rain and thunderstorms pushing into the region. A low-pressure system will be over northern Georgia by 8 p.m. with a front across central South Carolina and another boundary just to the south of the Triangle.Our thinking is the best threat of severe weather will be to the east and south of the Triangle. However, we can not rule out a severe thunderstorm across the entire viewing area, that can bring damaging winds and even an isolated tornado but the chance of that is decreasing as the hours go by.The time period would be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. this evening. Along with the threat of severe weather, there can be some locally heavy rainfall through the first half of tonight. Rain should taper to a few showers later overnight.As the low moves to the north and forms a coastal low off the mid-Atlantic coast, we will continue with the on and off showers tomorrow. Finally, by tomorrow night, this system will lift far enough to the north with drier air working into the region. The mild temperatures will continue with plenty of sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday.A cold front will sweep through the region later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There might be a passing shower with the front. Temperatures will then turn colder Friday and as we head into next weekend, but as of now looks to be dry.