  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty phase of trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
WEATHER

Chance of severe weather today increases

Severe Risk increased to Enhanced for Northern 1/2 of our viewing area.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A front and thunderstorms, some severe, will reach the spine of the Appalachians today and then sweep eastward across Central North Carolina this evening.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says ahead of the front, we will see another incredibly warm day with most of the region experiencing a high temperature near or above 80. That could tie or break record high temperatures for the date across Central North Carolina. Then, the cold front will bring showers and strong thunderstorms across the region this evening.


Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.




The SPC still has the entire ABC11 viewing area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.



"The biggest threat will be from high winds, followed by possibly some hail," Schwenneker said. "Though any storm can spawn a tornado, I'm too worried about their threat at this time."

The potential for severe thunderstorms will weaken as this front marches across the state.

RELATED: Parts of Midwest hit by tornadoes, at least 2 dead

"Once that front moves south and east of the region, dry and cooler air will return late tonight and early tomorrow morning," Schwenneker said. "Another quick-moving cold front will move through tomorrow night or early Friday morning. That will be followed by another surge of cooler air."

High pressure building in will take control of the weather across the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas on Friday night and Saturday.

Schwenneker says dry, cool weather, with a lot of sunshine, will be the rule for both days. As the high moves off to the east on Saturday night, a warmer flow of air will return to the region on Sunday and Monday with readings rising back into the 60s.

Another cold front is due to move through Tuesday of next week with potential for showers.

Related Topics:
weatherstormforecast
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Strong Storms Tonight
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
Stunning footage shows volcanoes erupting around the world
Orcas surround jet skiers in New Zealand
More Weather
Top Stories
Emotions high as woman faces judge for fatal shooting
Gov. Cooper budget would spend $1.1 billion more
Toddler found wandering along NC road, parents arrested
Missing 8-year-old girl found safe after being taken
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Trump sees 'new chapter of American greatness'
Trump executive order a promise to strengthen HBCUs
Show More
Report: Subway chicken sandwiches aren't just chicken
Trump has steady call, murky path for healthcare reform
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Parts of Midwest hit by tornadoes, at least 3 dead
Freshman Jackson ignites Duke to senior night win
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos