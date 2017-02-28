WEATHER

Chance of severe weather Wednesday

Chief meteorologist Chris Hohmann

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A strengthening storm moving just west and north of Chicago has a trailing cold front that is helping to trigger violent thunderstorms over the eastern Plains. Some of this activity could bring damaging winds and tornadoes. This activity will move into the Ohio and Tennessee Valley areas southward into the deep South Wednesday.

This active weather and cold front will reach the spine of the Appalachians by sunset Wednesday, then sweep eastward across central North Carolina Wednesday night. Ahead of this front, Wednesday will be another incredibly warm day with most of the region experiencing a high temperature near or just above 80. That could tie or break record high temperatures for the date across central North Carolina. Then the cold front will then bring showers and strong thunderstorms across the region Wednesday evening.

The potential for severe thunderstorms will weaken as this front marches across central North Carolina Wednesay evening. However, there is still potential for damaging wind gusts and some localized quick heavy rainfall.

Once that front moves south and east of the region dry, cooler air will return to central North Carolina late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Another quick-moving cold front will move through Thursday night or early Friday morning. That will be followed by another surge of cooler air.

High pressure building in from the Plains States will take control of the weather across the mid Atlantic and Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. Dry, cool weather with a lot of sunshine will be the rule for both days. As the high moves off to the east Saturday night, a warmer flow of air will return to the region Sunday and Monday with readings rising back into the 70s.

Another cold front is due to move through central North Carolina Tuesday of next week with potential showers.

