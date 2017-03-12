WEATHER

Chance of snow in Triangle decreasing

The ABC11 Weather Team is tracking the chance for winter weather Sunday

It's quite possible the Triangle will see no wintry precipitation Sunday with some areas only seeing a dusting. Despite this, some parts of the viewing area are under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Cumberland, Hoke, and Sampson counties are all under a winter weather advisory.

Computer models agree that Sunday's weather event will barely be noticeable for central North Carolina. The cooler weather will stick around through the weekend, though. A storm gathering strength over Texas will move east, which will lead to an increase in clouds today.

This system will bring deep moisture northward, but the cold dry air flowing in from the north will limit just how much moisture will reach Central North Carolina.
The air at the surface and aloft will be either below freezing or close enough so that a bit of snow will spread over the viewing area for a brief time tonight and on Sunday morning. There will be enough snow to bring a coating to perhaps 1 inch on exposed and grassy surfaces.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for winter weather


But this will melt pretty quickly during the rest of Sunday as the storm slides well south of the Carolinas and clouds give way to at least a partly sunny sky. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon will only reach the middle 40s.

It will remain unseasonably cold right into the start of next week.

More clouds will return on Monday as yet another storm moves toward the region. This system will bring some rain showers late on Monday and Monday night. The storm causing the wet weather on Monday and Monday night will intensify as it tracks over the Outer Banks, then up the East Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This will turn out to be a big snowstorm for the I-95 corridor from near Washington. D.C. to New England. A backwash of moisture might lead to spotty rain and snow showers across the region on Wednesday. The high pressure will build in from the west and bring dry weather for the second half of next week.

