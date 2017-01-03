Chance of snow or sleet later this week?

Some heavy thunderstorms are crossing the region this morning with a weak frontal boundary, but we're also looking ahead to the chance of winter weather later this week.Once the rain passes, drier air will move into the region and temperatures will rise into the 60s. Clouds will linger across Central North Carolina this afternoon and tonight.Another cold front will sweep through Central North Carolina around midday on Wednesday. By the time this front arrives, the atmosphere will have dried out too much for there to be any precipitation. Once that front moves through, westerly winds help take temperatures into the 60s on Wednesday afternoon.However, colder air will work in from the west and readings will drop into the 30s on Wednesday night. Arctic air will lead to colder weather for the rest of the week with readings no higher than the 40s on Thursday and down into the 20s on Thursday night.A large area of high pressure will be centered over northern Virginia by late Friday. The clockwise wind flow around this high will help maintain the colder air over eastern and southeastern U.S. during the latter part of this week.A storm system in the Pacific Northwest will gradually work eastward this week. This system will cause an area of low pressure to form over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday. This system will send moisture northeast into the Carolinas and into this very cold air that will be in place. This setup could bring Central North Carolina some ice and snow mostly on Friday night into Saturday. We are still too far out to nail down whether it will be flurries, or something more. We are watching...