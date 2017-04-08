The nice weekend weather will continue tomorrow. By early Sunday morning, lows will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. So frost won't be a major issue. By tomorrow afternoon highs will reach the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.High pressure in place will keep things warm and mainly dry through most of the work week. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees Monday through Wednesday. That's about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. There's a small chance for a few showers Wednesday due to an approaching cold front, but most of us will stay dry.High temperatures will only drop to the low 70s by the end of the week.Have a great weekend!Brittany Bell