High pressure over the Great Lakes will move southeast tonight and tomorrow and help bring unseasonably chilly weather to central North Carolina tonight and tomorrow. A mainly clear sky, very dry air and fresh cold air will lead to freezing temperatures in many places tonight with nighttime with low temperatures ranging from the upper 20s in the countryside to just above freezing in the downtown areas.The cold readings at daybreak combined with a north to northeast flow of cold dry air will lead to an unseasonably chilly day tomorrow.Despite abundant sunshine readings in most places will only top out in the low to mid-50s.The large surface high will move to the east tomorrow night and Friday. This will lead to a moderation in temperatures tomorrow night and especially on Friday. Surface winds will turn more out of the south during the day Friday leading a warmer flow of air. That should send high temperatures back to the 60s Friday afternoon.Further warming is expected Saturday with most places warming into the low to perhaps middle 70s.A large storm system swinging into California this evening will move eastward forcing the development of a surface storm and cold front in the lee of the Rockies tomorrow and tomorrow night. The surface storm will track toward the Great Lakes while the cold front moves east.That cold front will reach the Appalachians around daybreak Sunday morning. Ahead of this front we expect a very warm day on Saturday.Then clouds will increase ahead of the approaching cold front Saturday night. Then there's a good chance for a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Sunday mostly during the afternoon.The front is projected to wash out Sunday night. This means warm, moist air will remain in place over central North Carolina on Monday.Given plenty of moisture and warm daytime temperatures we might see a stray shower Monday afternoon.Another fast-moving storm system moving into California Saturday morning will support a progressive storm and cold front. This system will bring an increasing chance for showers during Tuesday of next week.Have a great evening!Chris