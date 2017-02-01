Our spell of pleasant weather for the start of the workweek is coming to an end thanks to a cold front that will move through tonight. The front has little moisture to work with, so we will just see some clouds and a stray shower through this evening. Chillier air will arrive later tonight as it turns out partly cloudy.The front will stall to our south tomorrow, just far enough away that we see a good deal of sunshine aside from a few morning clouds.However, a weak wave of low pressure will ride along this front tomorrow night into Friday. This will push clouds back in tomorrow night followed by some light rain for a time Friday morning. The low will depart out to sea Friday afternoon and clearing will begin toward nightfall as the front sinks to the south again.An even chillier air mass will move in behind this little storm system for this weekend. While Saturday will feature bright sunshine, temperatures will only reach the high 40s. On Sunday, the front to our south will retreat to the north as a warm front, resulting in a cloudy and damp day for us with temperatures again no higher than the 40s.Early next week, warmer air will surge back in. At this point, Monday looks to be pleasant with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Another round of wet weather looks to be on the way for Tuesday into Wednesday as another storm system moves through the eastern part of the nation.However, both days look warm with temperatures approaching 70 both days. It may even be warm and unstable enough for a thunderstorm as a cold front trailing the storm passing by to the north moves through.Don't get too used to the warmth, though, as the end of next week looks much colder again.Have a great evening,Chris