Chilly? Well, Don says 'the bottom's about to drop out'

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the dry, colder air will really be noticed tonight when temperatures tumble into the 20s. (Shutterstock)

The nor'easter blasting the Northeast will send arctic air to our area Wednesday and Thursday.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the dry, colder air will really be noticed tonight when temperatures tumble into the 20s.

"At the same time, surface high pressure will build in from the west," he said. "The windchill could be in the single digits in spots."

Schwenneker says the last time it was this cold was on Jan. 10th when we went to 24 degrees.

Despite sunshine, temperatures will be no higher than the 40s, nearly 20 degrees below normal for mid-March for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Schwenneker says warmer air will return by the end of the week as high pressure moves to the east and surface winds turn more out of the south.

"A storm moving into British Columbia today and tonight will move gradually to the east," he said. "This system will bring a trailing cold front into the Appalachians late on Friday and through Central North Carolina on Friday night and Saturday. That will bring us a chance for showers to start the weekend."

