HURRICANE

Chris becomes a hurricane as storm moves away from coast

Tropical Storm Chris reached hurricane strength Tuesday afternoon. (WTVD)

Tropical Storm Chris is no longer.

The storm officially became a hurricane Tuesday as it moved further away from the coast of the Carolinas.

HURRICANE CENTER: Everything you need to know, all in one place

At 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Miami said the storm was about 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was headed northeast at 10 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Here are the 5 most vulnerable cities during hurricane season
With hurricane season upon us, NOAA released a list of the most vulnerable cities. AccuWeather takes a look.

