Chris becomes Category 2 hurricane, moves away from coast

The storm became a hurricane Tuesday as it moved further away from the coast of the Carolinas.
At 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Miami said the storm was about 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was headed northeast at 10 mph.
No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was moving to the northeast, toward Iceland, at 22 mph
5am Update on #Chris Still a Cat 2 and still moving away from #NC. #seeya pic.twitter.com/fjmLLyeHBs— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 11, 2018
