Chilly air will continue to grip the Triangle tonight. With dry weather and despite more clouds after midnight, temperatures will again drop into the upper 20s. Outlying areas could reach the middle 20s in the early morning on Sunday.

The high pressure that brought sunshine during the day on Saturday will slide off to the east, promoting more clouds tonight and tomorrow. This will also bring a southerly flow and warmer air on Sunday, into the lower 50s However, this is still 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal for mid-November in the Triangle.

A cold front will move through Central North Carolina late Sunday night into Monday morning. This front will help bring spotty showers and sprinkles into Monday morning. The front will move well off the North Carolina coast by midday on Monday, then high pressure will build in from the west late Monday and Monday night. Therefore, we anticipate increasing amounts of sunshine Monday. High pressure will remain the dominant feature through the middle of the week.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell
