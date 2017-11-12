The chilly temperatures this morning will keep it cold for the rest of the day as the high temperatures will only climb to near 50 degrees Fahrenheit with cloudy skies. This cold air will moderate some already for Sunday night as the low will only drop into the lower 40s, about10-15 degrees warmer than this mornings low temperatures.That warmer weather will also come with a shower chance as the warmth comes back into the area. That spotty shower will be around later tonight into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, some sunshine will already be moving back in with temperatures climbing to near 60 degrees.The rest of the week looks to have some milder air around as nighttime lows will drop into the lower 40s as daytime highs will eventually climb into the 60s. After the showers around tonight into Monday morning, the next chance for any precipitation looks to be for late Wednesday into Thursday as a weak cold front moves in from the north and west.Have a great day!Steve Stewart