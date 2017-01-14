As of early this afternoon temperatures have risen into the lower and middle 40s across northern viewing areas and into the middle and upper 40s inside the city and across southern viewing areas as well. This afternoon will have temperatures topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s; however, in comparison to yesterday's high of 76 it will be noticeably cooler. While the Triangle itself will see a shower or two in spots, many locations will be mainly dry this evening. The cold front that sliced southwards across the Eastern Seaboard is not only to blame for the cooler temperatures, but also the lingering shower activity and the thick cloud cover across the Southeast in general.High pressure to the north will try to send some drier air across the region later on this evening and into the overnight hours. The intrusion of drier air along the surface will attempt to push low level moisture eastwards away from the Triangle. Despite the drier air working southwards during the day on Sunday, upper level moisture will still hang on allowing for cloudy to mostly cloudy skies to stay in the forecast through the day and into theevening tomorrow. An area of low pressure will skirt by the north and west of the region; however, the cold front will move southwards across the Triangle which will lead to some isolated shower activity on Monday. As thissystem moves north of the Triangle and the cold front associated with it drives southwards, it will come across a lot of dry air. This will limit the southward extend of the shower activity even across the Triangle during the day on Monday. An unsettled pattern in regards to showers remaining in the forecast will be the trend through Tuesday and Wednesday as well.Temperatures during this time frame will trend warmer than this afternoon, as highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 60s, and on Wednesday in the upper 60s. Temperatures in that range will be on average 10-15 degrees above what is typically expected for the middle of January. It will remain mild through the end of the week, but a cold front will have temperatures cooling slightly on Thursday and Friday, with the continued chance for widespread drizzle with intermittent showers.Have a great day!Steve Stewart