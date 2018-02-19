After the fine weather yesterday across Central North Carolina, a warm front will move through from the south today, bringing lots of clouds, along with a shower or two and some drizzle.The clouds will prevent the temperature from getting much above 60 degrees Fahrenheit today.The air will remain moist tonight, with areas of thick fog and perhaps a little drizzle in spots. As the warm front pulls in warmer air from the south, the temperature tonight hold above 50 degrees.Get ready for a big warmup tomorrow into Thursday as high pressure settles near Bermuda and provides an unseasonably warm southwest flow of air across our region.High temperatures all three days will be well into the 70s. It will feel more like what we would expect in early May. Record highs all three days could be tied or broken, so get out and enjoy the springtime weather.We'll have sunshine tomorrow, but more in the way of clouds on Wednesday and Thursday as a cool front crosses the Tennessee Valley. A shower cannot be ruled out Thursday or Friday as the front reaches here.That front will bring only slight cooling on Friday, followed by more warm weather over the weekend.Have a nice week!Bigweather