WEATHER

Record Heat Could Return

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

After the fine weather yesterday across Central North Carolina, a warm front will move through from the south today, bringing lots of clouds, along with a shower or two and some drizzle.

The clouds will prevent the temperature from getting much above 60 degrees Fahrenheit today.

The air will remain moist tonight, with areas of thick fog and perhaps a little drizzle in spots. As the warm front pulls in warmer air from the south, the temperature tonight hold above 50 degrees.

Get ready for a big warmup tomorrow into Thursday as high pressure settles near Bermuda and provides an unseasonably warm southwest flow of air across our region.

High temperatures all three days will be well into the 70s. It will feel more like what we would expect in early May. Record highs all three days could be tied or broken, so get out and enjoy the springtime weather.

We'll have sunshine tomorrow, but more in the way of clouds on Wednesday and Thursday as a cool front crosses the Tennessee Valley. A shower cannot be ruled out Thursday or Friday as the front reaches here.

That front will bring only slight cooling on Friday, followed by more warm weather over the weekend.

Have a nice week!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Much needed rain falling across the area
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
More Weather
Top Stories
Cary police seek burglary, sexual assault suspect
Pedestrian struck, killed in Chapel Hill crash
Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump
When it's time to move mom - lifting the veil on your options
Parkland school building where 17 were killed should be demolished: Officials
Student used his body as human shield to protect classmates
Wake Forest police seek suspect in Walgreens robbery
DPAC unveils new season: Win a trip to NYC
Show More
Family that took in Fla. suspect to appear on Good Morning America
Bomb threat reported at Wake Forest Harris Teeter
Crews rescue 2 men and dog from Roanoke River
Make schools great again: Mom of Fla. victim's call to action
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
More News
Top Video
Cary police seek burglary, sexual assault suspect
Pedestrian struck, killed in Chapel Hill crash
Chinese New Year celebration brings thousands to Chapel Hill
DPAC unveils new season: Win a trip to NYC
More Video