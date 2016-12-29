Much colder air tonight and tomorrow. Wind chills tomorrow will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s through the day! Grab the heavy jackets on the way out. After lows near freezing tonight with the wind adding to the chill, temperatures tomorrow will top out in the mid to upper 40s, which will be a couple of degrees shy of average, despite plenty of sunshine.After a cold start to Saturday with temperatures in the 20s, sunshine and a warmer southwest flow will allow temperatures to rebound into the lower 50s. Another cold front will move into the Carolinas on New Year's Day. This system brings central North Carolina lowering clouds, and the chance for a shower. However, it does not look as if there will be any important rain moving into the region until Sunday night. The front will stall over central North Carolina Sunday night, and early Monday of next week. This front helps bring rainy weather to central North Carolina Sunday night through Monday night and even into Tuesday of next week.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart