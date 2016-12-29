WEATHER

Clear & Colder Tonight
EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Much colder air tonight and tomorrow. Wind chills tomorrow will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s through the day! Grab the heavy jackets on the way out. After lows near freezing tonight with the wind adding to the chill, temperatures tomorrow will top out in the mid to upper 40s, which will be a couple of degrees shy of average, despite plenty of sunshine.

After a cold start to Saturday with temperatures in the 20s, sunshine and a warmer southwest flow will allow temperatures to rebound into the lower 50s. Another cold front will move into the Carolinas on New Year's Day. This system brings central North Carolina lowering clouds, and the chance for a shower. However, it does not look as if there will be any important rain moving into the region until Sunday night. The front will stall over central North Carolina Sunday night, and early Monday of next week. This front helps bring rainy weather to central North Carolina Sunday night through Monday night and even into Tuesday of next week.

Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
The different kinds of lightning
More Weather
Top Stories
Elderly man missing in Wake County found dead
Man wanted in hotel double murder back in Raleigh
85-year-old missing in Zebulon
Obama orders Russian sanctions after election hacking
Raleigh man charged with indecent liberties in Fayetteville
Debbie Reynolds dies 1 day after death of daughter Carrie Fisher
Wake County judge temporarily blocks law limiting governor, school board powers
Show More
Clayton sees rash of car break-ins
Man who shot himself during chase in Mebane has died
Durham police make arrest in Christmas Eve murder
Plan to party? A sobering reminder about drinking, driving
Missing woman, great-granddaughter found safe in Virginia
More News
Top Video
New Year's Eve events around the Triangle
Clayton sees rash of car break-ins
Wake County judge temporarily blocks law limiting governor, school board powers
Man wanted in hotel double murder back in Raleigh
More Video