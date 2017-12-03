WEATHER

Mild and Sunny Monday

Tonight will be mainly clear across the region and it will be seasonably chilly with low temperatures dropping into the middle 30s.

Monday will be another nice day, but a couple degrees lower with temperatures mostly in the lower 60s. While high pressure will remain in control, the focus will begin to shift to a strong storm system that will move across the Great Lakes Monday and Tuesday. This storm will bring a strong cold front through our region Tuesday night, which will lead to some rain.

However, the bigger story will be the colder air that will follow the front as high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s for the end of the week and overnight lows will be below freezing. This chillier pattern will also favor a coastal storm developing at some point at the end of the week or weekend, but details are still uncertain on whether this will occur.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
