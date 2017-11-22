An area of low pressure will continue to ride up the eastern North Carolina coast early this morning, leading to a few showers across the Triangle. The low will start to move away later this morning, allowing for drier air to return and clouds will give way to sunshine. High temperatures will be right around average for the date, with readings reaching the low to perhaps even middle 60s.A large high pressure area over the northern Plains states will move eastward, and this high pressure area will help bring a flow of dry chilly air for tonight and Thanksgiving Day. Despite a sunny day, readings on Thanksgiving Day will only top out near 50.Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from 30 to start the morning to the middle to upper 50s in the afternoon.It will stay dry on Saturday with sunshine as a storm stays to the east. Temperatures will reach the low 60s. The front that will help keep the storm to the east on Saturday will cool us down again Sunday with highs in the low 50s despite sunshine.The coldest air from this next air mass will arrive Sunday night and Monday, leading to readings down into the 20s Sunday night and daytime highs on Monday again around 50, again despite sunshine.High pressure remains in control over the weather across central North Carolina through Tuesday of next week. The high will move to the east, and a warmer flow of air will send readings into the 60s Wednesday of next week.Have great hump day and if you are traveling, stay safe!Bigweather