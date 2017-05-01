Cold front brings storms through Central NC

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a cold front brought storms through the area Monday evening.
There's a severe thunderstorm watch in effect west of I-95 until 11 p.m.
The good news, is the overall severe threat is diminishing, but showers and a few storms will continue through very early Tuesday morning.
Chatham County, southern Orange County and southern Alamance County were under severe thunderstorm warning until 8 p.m.
There's a chance of winds up to 60 mph, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said. Residents from Saxapahaw in southern Alamance County to Chapel Hill and into Chatham County just north of Pittsboro should stay indoors and use caution.
"Damaging winds cannot be ruled out in the strongest storms in the afternoon and evening," said ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker.
The SPC has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather, with areas north of I-85 in an enhanced risk.
Behind tonight's storms, there will be a refreshing drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front for midweek.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive later on Thursday and there's a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Right now, next weekend will have temperatures lower than average for the first weekend of May.
Gov. Roy Cooper is warning residents in eastern North Carolina to keep an eye on river levels that may rise this week.
In a statement issued Monday, Cooper said while some people were seeing improved conditions, residents of Goldsboro and Kinston need to "remain especially vigilant."
Cooper's office said rivers and streams have returned to normal levels for the Cape Fear, Lumber, Haw and Cashie rivers, but the Tar River in Tarboro and Greenville is still at moderate flood stage.
Flooding is still a concern along the Neuse River in Goldsboro, although waters there have begun to recede. In Kinston, the governor's office said residents can expect to see worsening conditions until Wednesday, when the Neuse is expected to peak at nearly 23 feet and threaten some buildings.
