High pressure that has been given us the hot, rain-free, humid weather of late will slide to the east over the next 24 hours. This will turn the flow more into the east and will likely inject more moisture aloft into our air mass. This process will begin on Wednesday with more clouds developing than of late and also a shower and thunderstorm on the prowl during the afternoon and evening hours. We do not expect widespread showers and storms, so it will be hit-or-miss whether your favorite fireworks will have to dodge any raindrops.The air mass will stay moist in all levels through Saturday. Thursday and Friday, there will be nothing of consequence to focus thunderstorms, so more random scattered convections are likely these days. On Saturday into Saturday night, however, a cold front will come down from the north with the good chance of causing more widespread showers and storms.The good news is that this front now looks strong enough to move well south Sunday and Monday allowing for it to be less humid and not as warm as well with sunshine and patchy clouds.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell