Wet Start Sunday

A storm system moving into the Great Lakes today will continue to move east. A southwest-trailing cold front will reach the spine of the Appalachians around midnight tonight then move through Central North Carolina during the early morning hours of Sunday. This cold front will bring a few showers and a strong wind with gusts up to 35 mph.

In the wake of the cold front, an influx of cool, dry Canadian air will bring plenty of sunshine but also lower temperatures. Daytime highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures are also expected to drop to or just below freezing Sunday night and this could lead to frost by early Monday morning. So people should plan for a few extra minutes to scrape off any frost buildup and allow their car to warm up Monday morning.

On Monday, a surface high pressure center will build in from the west and maintain the dry settled weather into Tuesday. This high will move off to the east by later Tuesday and Tuesday night. Therefore it will turn warmer Tuesday.

Dry weather looks to continue Wednesday into Thanksgiving, but will have to watch a developing system off the Southeast coast. As of now, it looks to move far enough away from the coast to keep the region dry.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

