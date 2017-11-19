WEATHER

Cold Morning Lows

It will be a little cooler on Monday as an area of high pressure settles right over the area. With high pressure right overhead, sunshine will be plentiful.

Temperatures should rebound some heading into Tuesday as high pressure shifts off to the east and a weak front starts to move southward through the eastern Great Lakes. With a system off the Southeast Coast, some clouds will move north, leading to a partly sunny day. As this system moves off the Carolina coast, there can be a shower or two Tuesday night mainly east of Raleigh.

This system speeds off to the northeast and that will leave dry conditions across the region for anyone with travel plans to and from the region on Wednesday. High pressure will provide dry and cooler conditions for Thanksgiving.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

