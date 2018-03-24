Cold rain arrives tonight with chance of wintry mix

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sick of winter yet? Well, hang on until next week.On Saturday night, we should see rain arrive, changing to a wintry mix through early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Durham County, Orange County and Alamance County from 8 p.m. through Sunday at 5 a.m.Earlier, an advisory was issued for Person and Granville counties.The transition to a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow may also lead to possible all snow north of Interstate 85 this evening.Rain will start to change over to a mix around 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Travel could be affected, with slick spots on roads in all the counties affected by the advisory.* Wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday* Mainly along and north of I-85* 1 inch of snow possible on grassy areas north of RDU* Icy patches possible on some roadwaysThere could be light accumulation on grassy elevated surfaces in those areas under advisory.No accumulation is expected across the Triangle.Rain and wet snow in northern counties from Person to Northampton may turn to all wet snow with the potential for up to an inch of snow mainly on non-paved surfaces, though a little slush is possible on roads.Elsewhere we are expecting mainly just some rain.The rain and snow mix will move out during the morning hours on Sunday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will move into the high 40s.But there's good news- a warming trend begins Tuesday and by Wednesday temperatures rebound into the 60s, with some 70s by Thursday!