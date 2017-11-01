Cold start, but you won't shiver long! Warmer temps coming

Dry air will continue in the lower levels of the atmosphere today with high pressure in control.There will be some moisture in the mid- and upper levels. This will lead to more clouds today, and these clouds will linger through tomorrow. The support for thicker clouds and showers will remain west of the Appalachians, and as a result, dry weather continues across Central North Carolina through tomorrow.An upper-level high pressure area will build over Mexico tomorrow and Friday. This upper-level high will expand to the north and northeast and will force the main polar jet pattern to move northward away from the Carolinas. This should keep the main storm track well north of Central North Carolina during the end of this week and through early next week.A weak cold front will move into the central Appalachians on Friday and move east and south into Virginia and northwestern North Carolina by Friday afternoon. This front moves east and south of Central North Carolina later Friday and Friday night.Ahead of this front, temperatures should warm well into the 70s and a few spots might hit 80 degrees Fahrenheit Friday afternoon.A large surface high will move out of southern Canada into the northern Great Lakes Friday night and Saturday before moving east and building southward into the mid-Atlantic region this weekend. This will bring a low-level moist, cooler air wedge. A northeast wind flow will set up into Central North Carolina and low-level moist air is expected to be just deep enough to bring lots of clouds over Central North Carolina during the weekend.The northeast flow will lead to cloudy and cooler weather this weekend. Even though we are showing daytime highs near 70, some areas might be no higher than the mid-60s both days of the weekend.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather