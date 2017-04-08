Cold start for central North Carolina today

The recent intrusion of chilly air into the South will put a stop to the severe thunderstorms for a while. A quiet weekend is coming up as high pressure slowly drifts through the Carolinas. We will remain sunny but cool for today, but the afternoon will be pleasant as temperatures start to moderate. Tomorrow will be very nice with sunshine and temperatures rising back into the 70s.Tranquil weather and the warming trend will continue through the first part of next week. Monday and Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs back in the 80s. So before you know it, we'll be back to May-like weather again. Our next opportunity for rain won't come until the middle of next week, when a cold front moves into the area. At this point, it doesn't look as though we will get much rain from this weather system, but there's a chance for a late-day or evening thunderstorm. Thursday is likely to be dry and slightly cooler, but there is a chance that the front is still in the area. If so, there can be a stray shower or afternoon thunderstorm. There will be another chance for rain at the end of next week as another cold front moves in.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart