  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Sunny & Cold

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure will promote a quieter, but chilly day across the Triangle despite a good deal of sunshine. With high pressure overhead, clear skies and lighter winds, it will be very cold tonight under clear skies. Most locations will dip well into the 20s with even some upper teens in the normally colder outlying areas.

High pressure will shift to the east Monday with more of a southerly flow developing. This will pump in milder air across the region with afternoon temperatures making a run at 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which is still about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Temperatures will be similar Tuesday as a cold front swings through the area. In its wake, a reinforcing shot of cold air will blast into the Triangle with temperatures barely above the freezing mark Wednesday.

The cold air relaxes a bit toward the end of the week, but temperatures will remain below average Thursday and Friday. Although much of this week will be chillier than average, it will also be largely dry.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Winter Weather Advisory: Watch out for black ice
Snow: NC reports more than 15,000 power outages
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week
More Weather
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory: Watch out for black ice
Suspect wanted in Orange County stabbing death
Multiple crews battle house fire in Wake County
Firefighters pull woman from Raleigh house fire
11 ways to manage caregiving stress during the holidays
Second arrest made in Durham attempted murder case
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Snow: NC reports more than 15,000 power outages
Show More
Rocky Mount man wins $25,000 a year for life
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Durham driver shot by someone in trailing car
'Booze It and Lose It' campaign underway for the holidays
NCCU football coach takes job at Rice University
More News
Top Video
Winter Weather Advisory: Watch out for black ice
Helping Hand Mission needs help to grant Christmas wishes
Firefighters pull woman from Raleigh house fire
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
More Video