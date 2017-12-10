High pressure will promote a quieter, but chilly day across the Triangle despite a good deal of sunshine. With high pressure overhead, clear skies and lighter winds, it will be very cold tonight under clear skies. Most locations will dip well into the 20s with even some upper teens in the normally colder outlying areas.High pressure will shift to the east Monday with more of a southerly flow developing. This will pump in milder air across the region with afternoon temperatures making a run at 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which is still about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year.Temperatures will be similar Tuesday as a cold front swings through the area. In its wake, a reinforcing shot of cold air will blast into the Triangle with temperatures barely above the freezing mark Wednesday.The cold air relaxes a bit toward the end of the week, but temperatures will remain below average Thursday and Friday. Although much of this week will be chillier than average, it will also be largely dry.Have a great day!Steve Stewart