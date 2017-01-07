  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
The winter storm that dropped up to 10" of snow near the Virginia border to 1-2 of sleet and snow in the Triangle has moved out, and now bitterly cold air is on the way.

Skies will be clear tonight, with lows of 5-15 degrees. The record low is 7 at RDU, and it'll be close! Look for lots of sun tomorrow, but temperatures will remain in the mid 20s to low 30s for highs. Tomorrow night could be even colder with lows of 0-10 above. Any melting of snow and ice on the roadways over the next couple of days will refreeze quickly after sunset.

A spectacular warm up is on tap for late week, as southerly winds push temperatures to near 70 by Friday! Until then, stay warm and safe, and don't forget your pets!

