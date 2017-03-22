Tuesday was a typical day for late May, but things will be back to typical March temperatures today, and readings will be more typical of mid-February tonight and tomorrow.After some clouds to start, sunshine quickly wins out today and temperatures top out around 60 with the cooler north breeze gusting to 25 mph at times.Those winds will die down tonight, and with clear skies, temperatures will drop to, and even a few degrees below, freezing. Wind chills in the morning will be in the 20s in spots.Readings will only reach the middle 50s tomorrow with more sunshine than clouds.High pressure, delivering the dry air through tomorrow, will slide to the east and southerly winds will start a warmup on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures over the weekend will reach the 70s. A front bring a couple of showers and storms on Sunday.Have a great hump day!Bigweather