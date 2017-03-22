WEATHER

Cooler Temps Headed In

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Tuesday was a typical day for late May, but things will be back to typical March temperatures today, and readings will be more typical of mid-February tonight and tomorrow.

After some clouds to start, sunshine quickly wins out today and temperatures top out around 60 with the cooler north breeze gusting to 25 mph at times.

Those winds will die down tonight, and with clear skies, temperatures will drop to, and even a few degrees below, freezing. Wind chills in the morning will be in the 20s in spots.

Readings will only reach the middle 50s tomorrow with more sunshine than clouds.

High pressure, delivering the dry air through tomorrow, will slide to the east and southerly winds will start a warmup on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures over the weekend will reach the 70s. A front bring a couple of showers and storms on Sunday.

Have a great hump day!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Want to get home? Get out and push!
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
More Weather
Top Stories
Garner residents face severe rent hike, eviction
Sources: ATF search of Raleigh apartment tied to downtown fire
AP: Ex-Trump chair 'secretly worked' to benefit Russia
St. Augustine's University student killed in shooting
Teen's 'cheesy' promposal goes viral
Snake on a plane: Loose snake slumbers on Alaska flight
Garner PD wants public's input on officer body cameras
Show More
NC criminal gang activity bill clears House panel
North Korea conducts failed missile launch
Durham man says vandalism was hate crime
Wake school board delays action on school changes
Roanoke Rapids worker finds skeleton behind building
More News
Top Video
Teen's 'cheesy' promposal goes viral
Snake on a plane: Loose snake slumbers on Alaska flight
Yoga goes to the farm with 'Goat Yoga'
Sources: ATF search of Raleigh apartment tied to downtown fire
More Video