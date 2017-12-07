An upper-level disturbance that brought a mix of rain and sleet to the Triangle last evening moved off to the east as planned and an area of drier air has expanded just enough to the east and south to bring chilly but dry weather. That dry weather should last through this evening. Radar shows mostly light rain and drizzle occurring over southeast North Carolina and central South Carolina. This precipitation represents the northern fringes of an area of fairly deep moisture.A strong upper-level system swinging through the Great Lakes will cause the upper-level winds to back more out of the southwest forcing this moisture to work northward tonight and tomorrow. This will lead to the development of rain and drizzle across the region from south to north late tonight and tomorrow. This upper-level system is causing an area of low pressure along the old front over the central Gulf of Mexico. This low will move east then northeast and intensity. As this low pressure area tracks northeast, deep moisture will increase across the Carolinas and this will contribute to the development of the rain late tonight.The air aloft over the Carolinas is cold enough so that a deep layer of freezing temperatures will develop over or just south of the Triangle through tomorrow night then moving farther south on Saturday.So, the rain and drizzle developing later tonight from south to north will become mixed with sleet and wet snow later Friday into Friday evening.As the low pressure area tracks just east of central North Carolina late tomorrow night and Saturday morning the air aloft should turn even colder, especially during Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon. So, the mix of rain, sleet and snow might change over to all sleet and snow or perhaps even end as all snow late Saturday morning or Saturday afternoon. This opens the door for a possible accumulation. The air will be coldest the longest over areas just north and northwest of the Triangle tomorrow night and Saturday morning and so that parts of central North Carolina might be most likely to see perhaps a inch or snow of accumulation. Since the surface is still warm most road surfaces should remain just wet.As that weak low pressure area moves off to the northeast drier air will move in gradually from the west late Saturday and Saturday night.The upper-level winds will turn more out of the west during Saturday evening then more out of the northwest Saturday night. This more westerly flow will help usher in the drier air and clouds should gradually break up during Saturday evening and the rest of Saturday night should turn out clear with temperatures plunging down into the low to mid-20s. Some of the normally colder spots in the countryside might drop into the upper teens early Sunday morning.Dry and cold weather will last into Sunday.Have a great evening,Chris