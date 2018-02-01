High pressure moving away to the east will promote a strong southwesterly flow today and a much warmer afternoon with temperatures hitting 60 degrees. However, with the southwest flow, there will be a gradual increase in moisture and clouds will thicken later in the day as a cold front advances from the west-northwest.The cold front will reach the spine of the Appalachians this evening then sweep west to east across central North Carolina early tomorrow morning.This front will bring some rain mostly between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday. More cold air will quickly move in behind this front Friday morning.Upper-level winds will turn from southwest to northwest late Friday morning as high pressure begins to build back in. This will help usher in drier air and clearing skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in mid 40s.High pressure will continue to move east and will be centered east of the Carolinas by late day Saturday. Again a more southerly flow will develop along with an increase in clouds Saturday night into Sunday.A developing area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast will move up the Eastern Seaboard. Rain will overspread the area Sunday. It's still possible the cold air in place Friday and Saturday might be slow to leave and that could lead to the potential for ice on some surfaces Sunday morning. There can be some locally heavy rainfall moving into Sunday night.Dry, chilly air will bring settled weather once more Monday afternoon through Tuesday of next week. A large area of high pressure moving in from the northern Plains will support this dry cool weather into Tuesday morning then move off to the east.Another fast-moving cold front is due to bring a bit of rain on Wednesday of next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather