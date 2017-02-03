Colder air for the weekend, snowflakes flying

A weak wave of low pressure will bring a little rain at times Friday morning. The most substantial rain will fall south of the Triangle and it will stick around into early this afternoon in many areas south of the Triangle.Residents in Granville County reported a mixture of snow and sleet coming down around 6 a.m.Temperatures will be highest early this morning then fall into the upper 30s for a time before, recovering back into the lower 40s this afternoon.A new cold front will move through this evening, with colder air moving in behind the front. This will lead to cold nights and chilly days for the weekend.Saturday will feature bright sunshine and temps in the 40s. On Sunday, the wind will turn to the south as the high departs, so it will warm up a little during the afternoon.The next front (on Sunday) won't have any moisture to work with. So, we won't see any rain; just some clouds as it moves through Sunday night.The air mass behind this front will be of Pacific origin and therefore it will be warmer. Monday will be a nice day as temperatures reach the low 60s. A weak warm front moving through Monday night may cause a bit of rain or drizzle.Our next round of wet weather moves in on Tuesday into Wednesday as another storm system moves through the eastern part of the nation. Temps approach 70 Tuesday and will be well into the 60s on Wednesday. It may even be warm and unstable enough for a thunderstorm. Don't get too used to the warmth, though, as the end of next week looks to be much colder.