Much cooler air is in store today as a northwest breeze with gusts to 25 mph sets up behind the front that brought parts of the area severe thunderstorms late yesterday.Despite a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will have a hard time reaching 60 this afternoon; they were in the upper 70s the previous two days.You will really notice the chilly air shortly after sunset today with clear skies allowing temperatures to drop toward freezing.Tomorrow will be a dry day with typical high temperatures in the upper 50s with sunshine.Another front will sweep through central North Carolina late tomorrow, and a reinforcing surge of dry colder air will move into the area tomorrow night and Saturday.High pressure will take control of the weather across the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas Saturday and Sunday. Dry, cool weather with lots of sunshine will be the rule for both days.Highs Saturday will be in the mid-50s, then we reach the low 60s Sunday. As the high moves off to the east, a warmer flow of air will return to the region Monday with readings rising into the 70s. Temperatures will stay in 70s for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather