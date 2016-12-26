The day after Christmas was a pretty nice one with a cloud & sun mix and temperatures in the 50s, with some spots approaching 60. Tonight will be a very mild night with clouds and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.On Tuesday, the cold front will push through the mid-Atlantic states and come within close proximity to the region. However, the front will be weakening as it crosses the area, so any precipitation that is still associated with it is expected to be light. Winds will turn around to the south and southwest tonight and continue to transport even warmer air northward from the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Tuesday. A few sprinkles and light showers are likely during the early evening hours as the front pushes through the region. The air mass moving in behind the front is not expected to bring any meaningful cold weather. In fact, temperatures will still climb to above-average levels on Wednesday.After remaining dry and mild on Wednesday, some rain may move in for Thursday as a stronger cold front crosses the region. This will usher in much cooler air for the end of 2016. However, this cool shot will be short-lived and not all that impressive. Temperatures on Friday will only top out a few degrees shy of seasonal averages. By Saturday, temperatures will rebound to levels slightly above normal. Another potential storm system may bring another round of rain to the Triangle by Saturday night or Sunday.Have a great evening!Chris