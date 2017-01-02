The next 24-36 hours will be very wet across the Carolinas.The first round of rain will fall today across the Triangle. Even with the rain, temperatures will be just above average in the middle 50s. The steady rain will come to an end for the evening commute tonight.Another round of steady rain will move in later tonight and last into Tuesday. Temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday as highs reach into the lower to middle 60s. Most of the rain on Tuesday will be confined to the morning and early afternoon hours before drier air moves in for the evening.Wednesday will be just as warm as Tuesday, but sunshine will return, at least for a while. A cold front will move through later on Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will usher in a fresh batch of chilly air.Thursday will end up being mostly cloudy and much colder. Highs on Thursday will only reach the lower to middle 40s, which is about 20 degrees Fahrenheit colder than highs on Wednesday.Friday,and even heading into the upcoming weekend, will remain cold.Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will only reach the lower 40s and with limited sunshine, it will feel very cold outside.Have a great Monday and welcome to 2017!Bigweather