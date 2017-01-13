We'll find ourselves in the middle of the battle zone between warm and chilly air over the next few days. A cold front will be just to our north today which means we'll get one more very warm day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s.The front will come through late in the day and that will bring cooler air into the region with lows dropping into the lower 40s tonight.The weekend will start noticeably colder as highs only reach into the upper 40s. The front responsible for this will stall out just to our south. That keeps low clouds across the region. There could even be a little drizzle or a stray shower, but most of the region remains dry.The front will push back north on Sunday as a warm front. That will push temperatures back into the mid-50s. Again, clouds will hold tough and there could be a stray shower, but most folks remain dry.A high along the eastern seaboard will slowly move east next week. That helps turn the flow more southerly and brings in warmer air by midweek. The high pressure system also keeps the region dry through this time, but rain arrives toward the end of the week.Have a great weekend!Bigweather