A cold front will lead to an increase in clouds and even spotty showers for this afternoon. Conditions will still be warm, climbing into the upper 70s. We could tie the record high for Raleigh on this day. It's 77 in 1976.

The cold front will move south then stall across Georgia and South Carolina tonight. Dry and much cooler air will move in from the north and the showers should end across the region by early evening.

Readings will drop into the low to mid-40s tonight and will be no higher than the 40s during the day Saturday.

A wave of low pressure will bring some rain to central North Carolina mostly Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

The low pressure area will pass just west and north of central North Carolina during Saturday evening. Once this moves away, drier air will force the wet weather east and out of our region.

An area of high pressure will bring a dry, and very stable, weather pattern across the region with warmer afternoon conditions Sunday. Most places top out near or just above 60, which is just a bit warmer than normal.

Another strong upper-level storm system will cause upper-level and low-level winds to bring more unseasonably warm weather during the first half of next week.

This southerly flow of warm and increasingly more humid air will interact with a southward moving cold front during Thursday of next week. This brings the chance for rain to central North Carolina.

Have a great Friday!

