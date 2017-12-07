EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2750776" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Colder temperatures moving in, bringing possibility of snow

Colder temperatures are moving in and bringing the possibility of snow! With the chance of icy conditions, local officials are starting to prepare.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says a deepening upper-level weather system swinging through the Great Lakes will help create a wave of low pressure that will form along the front over the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight. As this wave tracks northeast, moisture will increase across our area and there will be more rain developing across much of central North Carolina later tonight."The air aloft will turn cold enough so that the rain will become mixed with wet snow and this mix of rain and snow will continue at times across central North Carolina during the day Friday," he said. "Most surfaces will just remain wet during the day."As deep, cold air continues to drill into the Carolinas, the precipitation could become mostly snow Friday night. The precipitation is expected to linger into Saturday morning and then end. If there is a complete changeover to all snow, some places could pick up some accumulation on grassy areas or raised surfaces.Once that weak low pressure area moves off to the northeast, drier air will gradually move in from the west Saturday afternoon."The upper-level winds will turn more out of the west during Saturday afternoon then more out of the northwest Saturday night," Schwenneker said. "This more westerly flow will help usher in the drier air and clouds gradually break up during Saturday afternoon. Saturday night turns out clear with temperatures plunging well into the 20s. Some of the normally colder spots might drop into the upper teens early Sunday morning."While we're expecting some flurries around here, officials in the North Carolina mountains are getting ready for a much bigger winter event.DOT crews in Henderson County have already started preparing for this weekend by getting the trucks ready.Crews say they expect to start brining the roads on Friday.Schwenneker says another cold front will sweep in from the northwest later Tuesday.This will bring a southwest wind flow for a short period of time pushing temps back to around 50. Then colder air will move back into the region. There will be a shower or two with the arrival of the colder air later Tuesday.Another round of colder air will follow for Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week as high pressure builds in.