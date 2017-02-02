A front has pushed to the south and today will be cooler, but temperatures will still be above average with highs near 60.A weak wave of low pressure will ride along this front as it stalls to the south tonight into tomorrow. This will push clouds back in tonight, followed by some light rain for a time tomorrow morning.During this time, it will be just cold enough that some sleet or wet snowflakes may mix in with the rain. The ground will be very warm due to the warm weather the last few days, so we won't see anything freeze. There's no need to rush to the grocery store for this situation!!! The low will head out to sea tomorrow afternoon and clearing will begin toward nightfall as the front sinks to the south again.An even colder air mass will move in behind this little storm system for the weekend.While Saturday will feature bright sunshine, temperatures will only reach the high 40s. On Sunday, the front to our south will move back north as a warm front, resulting in a cloudy and damp day for us with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees.Early next week, warmer air will surge back in. At this point, Monday will be pleasant with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Another round of wet weather heads in Tuesday into Wednesday as another storm system moves through the eastern part of the nation.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather