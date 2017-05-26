EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2031454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The twister did heavy damage (Jim Shumacher video)

North Carolina State Fire Marshal Mike Causey, Senator Brent Jackson, and other leaders will visit the Autryville Fire Department Friday to assess the damage after a tornado destroyed the building and fire equipment.Leaders will determine the best option for replacing equipment and restoring the building at 305 North Hotel Street.Meanwhile, the community is pitching in to help the volunteer fire department. The department's Facebook page says it has loaner trucks from other departments in the state and that other departments are responding to service calls.has been set up to collect donations for the department, which is made up of volunteer firefighters. The page says: "Any donation amount you can give will be used, along with our insurance funds, to rebuild our department and restore our equipment."An EF-1 tornado touched down in the small town of Autryville Tuesday, bringing winds of up to 110 miles per hour.The powerful winds tore off the garage doors and blew off the roof of the fire department, smashing three trucks. Volunteer firefighters on duty say they took cover under the fire trucks to ride out the storm then climbed out from the rubble. Some had minor scrapes, cuts, and bruises.The town of Autryville has a population of 200 people. The tight-knit community had already planned a June 10 fundraiser for the fire department weeks ago. Now, it's taking on new meaning as the money is needed even more. Due to damage to the building, the fundraiser is being moved next door to the Autryville New Life Church of God.To help:or go to theFundraiser Details:Autryville Fire DepartmentSaturday, June 10Bake SaleStarting at 8 am400 E. Howard StRoseboro, NC, 28382Fundraiser12-4 pmAutryville New Life Church of God206 N. Hotel StreetAutryville, NC