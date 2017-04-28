Edgecombe County remains under a state of emergency Friday, and schools in the area remain closed due to flooding.The National Weather Service says the Tar River isn't expected to crest in Tarboro until Sunday morning, but the water is still raising.At that time, the river is expected to reach about 28-feet at the Tarboro town bridge river gauge. Major flood stage is 32 feet.According to the Edgecombe County website the river reached 36.2 feet in Tarboro after Hurricane Matthew in October and 41.5 feet after Hurricane Floyd in 1999.Road closures to watch out for:-NC 111, Near Pinetops-NC 122, Near Pinetops-Temperance Hall Road, East of Pinetops-Faith Baptist Church Road, Northwest of Pinetops-Bynum Farm Road, Near Pinetops-Leggett Road, East of Rocky Mount-Spring Field Road, East of Rocky Mount-Cox Avenue, East of Rocky Mount-Gay Road, East of Rocky MountEdgecombe County officials are asking all property owners to monitor their situation closely and make necessary provisions for possible flooding, especially those in areas recently impacted by Hurricane Matthew. Flood projections may change, so residents in low-lying areas should remain on alert.