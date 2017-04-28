  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Flooding concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest

EMBED </>More News Videos

Flooding closes roads in Tarboro as residents wait for river to crest (WTVD)

By and DeJuan Hoggard
TARBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Edgecombe County remains under a state of emergency Friday, and schools in the area remain closed due to flooding.


The National Weather Service says the Tar River isn't expected to crest in Tarboro until Sunday morning, but the water is still raising.

RELATED: Hurricane Matthew victims hit again

At that time, the river is expected to reach about 28-feet at the Tarboro town bridge river gauge. Major flood stage is 32 feet.

According to the Edgecombe County website the river reached 36.2 feet in Tarboro after Hurricane Matthew in October and 41.5 feet after Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

CLICK HERE FOR REAL-TIME ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION FROM THE NC DOT

Road closures to watch out for:

-NC 111, Near Pinetops
-NC 122, Near Pinetops
-Temperance Hall Road, East of Pinetops
-Faith Baptist Church Road, Northwest of Pinetops
-Bynum Farm Road, Near Pinetops

-Leggett Road, East of Rocky Mount
-Spring Field Road, East of Rocky Mount
-Cox Avenue, East of Rocky Mount
-Gay Road, East of Rocky Mount

Edgecombe County officials are asking all property owners to monitor their situation closely and make necessary provisions for possible flooding, especially those in areas recently impacted by Hurricane Matthew. Flood projections may change, so residents in low-lying areas should remain on alert.
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormfloodingwake county newsTarboroRocky Mount
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
Woman drowns after driving through floodwaters
WEATHER
Steamy weekend! High humidity will make it feel like July
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
Woman drowns after driving through floodwaters
More Weather
Top Stories
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
Steamy weekend! High humidity will make it feel like July
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
UNC's Mitch Trubisky taken by Chicago Bears 2nd overall
Inmates repeatedly punch deputies in Illinois jail attack
Man sues R. Kelly, says singer ruined marriage
Show More
Police: Man fondled female student inside UNC library
Governor Cooper signs revised HB13 to lower K-3 class sizes
Neighborhood puzzled by weekend thefts from cars
Garner residents facing eviction wait in limbo
Wake County dad says his son faces deportation
More News
Top Video
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
Wake County dad says his son faces deportation
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
Neighborhood puzzled by weekend thefts from cars
More Video