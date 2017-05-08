High pressure will promote dry weather through tonight. It will be another cool night, although not as chilly as last night. High pressure will shift eastward overnight as a warm front lifts north toward the area. This along with a weak storm system nearing from the northwest will allow for more in the way of cloudiness later tonight. Lows will be in the mid and upper 40s.Tuesday will end up cloudier and a bit cooler with the frontal boundary in the area. There will not be a lot of moisture to work with but a couple of showers will be around through the day, especially in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will range from the mid 60s north to the mid 70s south.This frontal boundary will stall out in the vicinity Wednesday, although it should lift far enough to the north so that warmer air filters into the region. With the close proximity to the front, there will continue to be the chance for a shower and even a thunderstorm.Afternoon temperatures will climb well into the 70s, even close to 80 degrees in a few spotsThe chance for a shower or thunderstorm will remain Thursday and Friday as the frontal boundary will still be in the area and may begin to shift southward with time. Of these two days, Friday looks to stand the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms or even a period of steadier rain.A shower may linger into Saturday morning although the trend will be to dry things out over the weekend with temperatures below average for the middle of May.Have a great evening,Chris