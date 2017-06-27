A weak cold front will swing eastward through the mid-Atlantic states today.Moisture will be the limiting factor with this system as it passes through North Carolina. A few spots may have a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, they will be few and far between with most folks having a dry, partly sunny and comfortable day.Highs in the Triangle will be around 80 to go along with low humidity. It will be comfortable again tonight with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling some 10 degrees below average... into the 50s for most.Warming will start tomorrow, but humidity levels will stay low as surface high pressure drifts and stalls overhead. That surface high will eventually move east during Thursday and Friday.As the high moves east, winds will turn more out of the southwest later in the week. This will bring back warmer daytime highs and nighttime low temperatures. Afternoon readings will return to where they should be for this time of year and humidity levels will gradually increase during the latter half of this week.By the upcoming weekend, real summer weather will be back with daytime high temperatures back to near 90.The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will start to increase by week's end with the best chance on Friday staying west and south.A series of weak upper-level disturbances will interact with daytime heating Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This will lead to an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather