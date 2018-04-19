WEATHER

Colder Tonight

A dry cold front charged across the state this afternoon and temperatures began dropping as the colder air moved in. By late afternoon, temperatures ranged from the mid 50s north to mid 70s south, along with gusty northwest winds. As the colder air moves in tonight, the winds will gradually diminish but temperatures will plummet into the low and mid 30s north, and upper 30s south. There's a Frost Advisory for many areas from Raleigh to the north. If you have any plants outdoors, it might be a good idea to cover them up or bring them in tonight.

Friday will be a sunny but cool day with highs in the low and mid 60s, about 10 degrees below average. There could be more issues with frost tomorrow night and early Saturday, but the weekend is shaping up to be fairly nice, with lots of sun Saturday and highs in the mid 60s,. More clouds will arrive on Sunday but it should stay dry, with highs again in the mid and upper 60s.

Our next shot of rain arrives on Monday.

Have a great evening!

Chris

