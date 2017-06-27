A weak cold front will swing eastward through the Ohio Valley, Northeast and mid-Atlantic states today. Moisture will be the limiting factor with this system sweeping through across North Carolina. So although a few spots can have a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, they will be few and far between with most in central North Carolina, including the Triangle, having a dry, partly sunny and comfortable day. Highs in the Triangle will be in the upper 70s F to go along with the low humidity. It will be quite comfortable tonight with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling some 10 degrees below average, into the 50s for most.Warming will start tomorrow but humidity levels will stay low as surface high pressure drifts and stalls overhead. That surface high will eventually move east and offshore of the mid-Atlantic coast during Thursday and Friday. As the high moves east, winds will turn more out of the southwest later in the week. This will support warmer daytime highs and nighttime low temperatures. Afternoon readings will return to where they should be for this time of year for Thursday and Friday and humidity levels will gradually increase during the latter half of this week. By the upcoming weekend, real summer weather will be back again with daytime high temperatures back to near 90.The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will start to increase by week's end with the best chance on Friday probably staying west and south.A series of weak upper-level disturbances tracking generally west to east across the Ohio and northern Tennessee valley regions will interact with daytime heating Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This will lead to an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell